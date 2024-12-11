US man who attacked judge in viral video jailed

Photo used for illustrative purpose only

A man who threw himself at a US judge in an attack captured on a video that went viral was jailed for up to 65 years on Tuesday.

Deobra Redden, 31, hurled himself over the bench at Judge Mary Kay Holthus when she was about to sentence him for an earlier crime.

Footage of the January attack shows punches flying in all directions as Redden continues to flail even as a marshal, court staff and lawyers try to restrain him.

The assault left the judge badly shaken and a marshal needed hospital treatment.

At a hearing in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Judge Susan Johnson sentenced Redden to serve between 26 and 65 years.

Earlier, Redden told the judge he was not evil.

"I know that I'm not a bad person," he said. "I believe that you all know I'm not an evil person."

Redden's lawyer, Carl Arnold, said his client has battled with severe mental illness for most of his life, and had not been on his medication at the time of the outrage.

"He is deeply remorseful," Arnold said Tuesday.

"The first time that he saw the entire video... his reaction was very visceral. It was almost like he wanted to throw up.

"He called himself a monster. 'That's me? I did that? I did not mean to hurt that woman like that'."