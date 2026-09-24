US judge lifts Trump's White House ban on CNN, MS NOW, Politico

Trump had said on social media that the three outlets 'shouldn't be able to constantly write or report fiction and lies'

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 24 Sept 2026, 9:11 AM
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A federal judge ordered US President Donald Trump on Thursday to restore White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, saying his ban on the three media outlets was likely unconstitutional.

In a major setback for Trump in one of his biggest battles with the media, US District Judge Tim Kelly issued his order in a lawsuit that the news organisations filed contesting the ban that the Republican president announced on September 18.

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Trump had said on social media that the three outlets "shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES," and Justice Department lawyers had sought to justify the ban on national security grounds.

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