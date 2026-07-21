US urges citizens to reconsider travel to Middle East amidst rising tensions

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The US State Department on Monday issued an alert urging American citizens around the world to "exercise increased caution" over the war with Iran.

The alert said that "due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation".

"Americans outside the Middle East should reconsider travel to and through the region," it said, while warning of the heightened possibility of attacks targeting US diplomatic facilities "or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world."

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"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions."

The authority urged travellers to monitor embassy and consular security alerts, local authorities, and news for breaking developments.

The last time such an alert was issued was on March 22, when attacks were ongoing across the region.

Americans have been advised to enrol on the State Department's site to receive the latest security alerts and follow its channel on WhatsApp for security updates.

Resumed attacks

The conflict, which began when the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, seeking to disable Tehran's nuclear and missile programs and weaken its regional proxies, has killed thousands of people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon.

After a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two countries with the help of mediators in Switzerland, the delicate deal seems to have fallen apart as attacks between the two countries resumed 10 days ago.

Amid the heightened escalations between the two countries, countries in the Middle East have faced the brunt, with Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan being targeted in Iran's retaliatory attacks.