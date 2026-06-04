Why are regional attacks continuing despite US-Iran ceasefire? Trump clarifies definition

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

US President Donald Trump is at the centre of peace negotiations of at least two ongoing conflicts in the world — the US-Israel war with Iran and the clash between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

While the US-Israel war with Iran went into a truce arrangement nearly two months ago, in hopes of a peace agreement that would formally end the war, it has yet to see a complete pause in hostilities.

Iran has continued to strike Gulf states, albeit in a reduced manner, and attacks have continued in Lebanon as well despite Israel and Hezbollah agreeing to a conditional ceasefire twice in two months.

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In light of this, journalists at the White House asked Trump during a June 3 press briefing, "How do you define ceasefire?"

The Oxford dictionary defines the term as "a command or signal to cease active hostilities". Trump, however, seemed to offer a different explanation.

Suggesting that different parts of the world have varied understandings of the term, the US Commander in Chief said he'd define 'ceasefire' as "pretty much the way it is".

"That's a different part of the world. I'd say, in that part of the world, 'ceasefire' is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner," he said.

​"It's not bad," Trump said, drawing some laughter from the room. "But it's true. I mean, a ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world," he added. See the video below:

A 'different' ceasefire

Trump's remarks come less than 24 hours after Iran attacked Kuwait's international airport, causing significant material damage and the death of one traveller. It was one of the most serious escalations since the fragile truce was called in the Iran war on April 8.

On the very first day of the ceasefire, UAE intercepted 17 ballistic missiles and 35 drones. Since then, the Emirates has dealt with Iranian drones and missiles on at least 6 different occasions, which included a drone attack on Fujairah Oil Industries Zone, leading to a fire and 3 injuries.

An Adnoc-owned tanker was targeted by two drones in the strait of Hormuz, while a commercial cargo ship from Abu Dhabi was attacked in Qatar's territorial waters by a drone. Kuwait too reported hostile drones entering its airspace on May 10.

No pause in Lebanon yet

Iran has repeatedly demanded that a ceasefire also be established in Lebanon as part of the peace deal with US, which remains elusive despite several negotiation attempts.

While it seemed Lebanon was included in the US-Iran ceasefire agreement made in April, Israel disagreed and proceeded with strikes against Hezbollah. The two parties agreed to a US-mediated 10-day ceasefire April 16 onwards. However, Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire almost every subsequent day.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a new partial ceasefire this week after US-mediated talks. Trump said on Monday that he had spoken to both sides and "they agreed that all shooting will stop", after Iran warned Israeli military actions in Lebanon were a threat to the US-Iran ceasefire.

Israeli and Lebanese envoys held a fourth round of talks in Washington on Wednesday, agreeing to implement a ceasefire hinged on Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah halting its attacks.

However, Israel struck south Lebanon on Thursday and threatened new attacks on Beirut, hours after the announcement. Israel's defence minister said that the agreement with Lebanon grants the military the "freedom" to strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks Israeli communities, adding that operations in southern Lebanon would continue.