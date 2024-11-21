US House panel withholds report on Trump attorney general pick

The panel's investigation probed alleged illegal activity by Gaetz
Matt Gaetz. Reuters File Photo
The congressional panel which investigated allegations of sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the US Justice Department, parted ways on Wednesday without releasing its report.
Gaetz was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2016 and won re-election this month, but he resigned shortly after Trump picked him to be attorney general.
His resignation also reportedly came just days before the House Ethics Committee was to vote on releasing its report, creating uncertainty over its fate as Gaetz is no longer a member of Congress.
The panel's investigation probed alleged illegal activity by Gaetz, including sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl -- which he denies -- as well as drug use, misappropriating campaign funds and other illicit activities.
Some Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, have argued against releasing the report.
However, elected officials from both parties have called for it to at least be shared with the US Senate, which votes on cabinet nominations.
After a closed-door meeting on Wednesday that lasted roughly two hours, the members of the House Ethics Committee departed without reaching a decision.
"There is not an agreement by the committee to release the report," Republican chairman Michael Guest told reporters after the meeting.
Senator Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a public letter on Wednesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding access to the files from the investigation into charges of "alleged sex trafficking of minors."
"In order for the Senate to perform its constitutional duty in this instance, we must be able to thoroughly review all relevant materials that speak to the credibility of these serious allegations against Gaetz," the letter read.
The House Ethics Committee launched its investigation in 2021.
It was paused when the Justice Department began a criminal investigation into the matter but resumed after prosecutors decided not to file charges.