US hikes troops' readiness to deploy in Middle East

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. AFP File Photo

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 6:26 PM

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has authorised the military to reinforce its presence in the Middle East with "defensive" air-support capabilities and put other forces on a heightened readiness status, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

"(Austin) increased the readiness of additional US forces to deploy, elevating our preparedness to respond to various contingencies," Pentagon spokesman Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

The statement did not detail what new aircraft would be deploying to the region.

"Secretary Austin made clear that should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every necessary measure to defend our people," Ryder added.