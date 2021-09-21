Americas
Logo
 
HOME > World > Americas

US hegemony has ‘failed miserably,’ Iran’s Raisi tells UN

AFP/United Nations, United States
Filed on September 21, 2021
Reuters

He said so in his speech at the UN.

Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, declared that US efforts at hegemony have “failed miserably” in a fiery denunciation of the state’s arch-rival in his first UN speech.

“What has been seen in our region today proves that not only the hegemonic system but also the project of imposing identity have failed miserably,” Raisi said, pointing to the fall of the US-backed government in Afghanistan as well as the storming of the US Capitol on January 6.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/americas/biden-plan-to-reduce-waiting-time-faced-by-indians-for-work-based-green-cards macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1033,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 