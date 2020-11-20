Americas
Logo
 
HOME > World > Americas

US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

AP/Texas
Filed on November 20, 2020

Orlando Hall was pronounced dead after being given a lethal injection at the federal prison complex

A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl before dousing her with gasoline and burying her alive, was executed Thursday, the eighth federal inmate put to death this year after a nearly two-decade hiatus.

Orlando Hall, 49, was pronounced dead at 11:47pm after being given a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.

The execution came after the Supreme Court denied last-minute legal challenges from Hall’s attorneys, who had argued that Hall, who was Black, was sentenced on the recommendation of an all-white jury. They also raised concerns about the execution protocol and other constitutional issues.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /international/americas/woman-in-coma-for-last-10-years-gives-birth-to-baby-boy macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 