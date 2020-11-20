US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

Orlando Hall was pronounced dead after being given a lethal injection at the federal prison complex

A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl before dousing her with gasoline and burying her alive, was executed Thursday, the eighth federal inmate put to death this year after a nearly two-decade hiatus.

Orlando Hall, 49, was pronounced dead at 11:47pm after being given a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.

The execution came after the Supreme Court denied last-minute legal challenges from Hall’s attorneys, who had argued that Hall, who was Black, was sentenced on the recommendation of an all-white jury. They also raised concerns about the execution protocol and other constitutional issues.