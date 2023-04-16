US: Four killed, multiple injuries in Alabama shooting

Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold
Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
WRBL-TV reported the shooting occurred at a dance studio during a possible birthday party. The state Law Enforcement Agency released little information about the shooting. The station showed images of crime scene tape around a brick building.
There was no initial confirmation about what led to the shooting, It was not immediately known if a suspect was in custody.
“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.
Dadeville is about 92km northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.
Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold
Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, says Emine Dzhaparova during India visit while calling for country to help promote peace
Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?