US: Five people killed in shooting at home north of Houston

By AP Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 3:10 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 3:41 PM

Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in southeast Texas late Friday night, authorities said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland and the fifth died at a hospital, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday.

The shooting in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston was reported around 10.30pm.

No further details about the shooting or the victims were immediately available.

A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.

