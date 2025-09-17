  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 17, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB clear.png34.1°C

US Federal Reserve lowers rate as job market cools

Trump has been pressurising the central bank to cut rates to boost the economy

Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 10:01 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Indian PM Modi on 75th birthday

Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Indian PM Modi on 75th birthday

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to open HyperMax in other markets, says Majid Al Futtaim

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to open HyperMax in other markets, says Majid Al Futtaim

Andy Pycroft apologises to Pakistan after handshake row, will officiate UAE match

Andy Pycroft apologises to Pakistan after handshake row, will officiate UAE match

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered its key benchmark rate by 25 basis points, as a cooling labour market prompted the US central bank to act.

The Fed lowered the federal funds rate to 4-4.25 per cent, marking the first rate cut since December last year.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Pakistan holds key policy rate for third straight time as floods stoke inflation fears

thumb-image

Kazakhstan bans bride kidnaps and forced marriages

thumb-image

Sicily's Rocco Forte Hotels and Emirates Golf Federation tee off landmark partnership

thumb-image

Tabreed shareholders approve first-ever interim dividend 

thumb-image

Boxer Hatton, who passed away at 46, was preparing for a fight in Dubai: BBC

 

A quarter-point cut has been the prevailing expectation for weeks after readings of the job market turned decidedly soft as the summer progressed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Concerns about the central bank’s independence seem to have eased a little, with economic adviser Stephen Miran sworn in as a Fed Governor on Tuesday and an appeals court rejecting US President Donald Trump’s attempt to sack Governor Lisa Cook.