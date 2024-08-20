US FDA approves J&J's chemotherapy-free treatment for lung cancer

Signage seen outside the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, US. Reuters File Photo

Johnson & Johnson company offices in Irvine, California, US. Reuters File Photo

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 4:29 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 4:31 PM

The US health regulator on Tuesday approved Johnson & Johnson's chemotherapy-free combination treatment for a type of non-small cell lung cancer, giving patients access to a therapy that could replace the current standard of care.

The approval allows the use of J&J's cancer drug, Rybrevant, in combination with an older drug, lazertinib, as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with a mutated form of a gene called EGFR.

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, and the EGFR mutation occurs in 10-15% of the cases in the United States, according to data from the American Lung Association.

The Food and Drug Administration's decision is based on data from a late-stage study, in which J&J's Rybrevant combination increased the time patients lived without their disease worsening, compared with AstraZeneca's blockbuster drug, Tagrisso.

Tagrisso is commonly used as a front-line treatment for NSCLC patients, followed by chemotherapy.