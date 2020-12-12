US extends travel curbs with Canada, Mexico through January 21
The US would re-evaluate non-essential travel restrictions again early in the new year.
US non-essential travel restrictions across its borders with Canada and Mexico will be extended through January 21, 2021, due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said.
"In order to continue to prevent the spread of Covid, the US, Mexico, and Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through January 21," Xinhua news agency quoted Azar as saying in a tweet on Friday.
"We are working closely with Mexico and Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus," the Acting Homeland Security Secretary added.
He further said that the US would re-evaluate non-essential travel restrictions again early in the new year.
The border restrictions, which were first implemented on March 21, were set to expire on December 21.
The development was also confirmed by the Mexican Foreign Ministry on Friday, adding the restriction will last until 11.59 p.m. on January 21, 2021.
The restrictions bar crossing the border for shopping or leisure, but allow crossings for those who live on one side but work or study on the other, or for medical reasons.
In an announcement on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision to extend the border restriction was taken to protect citizens on both sides of the border, because of the unabated Covid-19 resurgence in the two countries, CTV news reported.
The Canadian government has also curbed the movement of Americans through the country on their way to Alaska, CBC News said in a report on Friday.
US travellers destined for the northern state have been limited to five crossings in Western Canada and they must commit to taking a direct route.
