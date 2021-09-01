US extends ban on American passports for travel to North Korea
The Biden administration is extending the Trump-era rule for one year
The Biden administration has extended for one year a Trump-era ban on the use of US passports for travel to North Korea.
The ban had first been imposed by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 2017 after the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who suffered grievous injuries while in North Korean custody. It has been extended annually ever since.
The State Department announced the extension of the ban until August 31, 2022, in a Federal Register notice to be published on Thursday. Humanitarian groups have expressed concern about the impact the initial ban and its extensions have had on providing relief to isolated North Korea, which is one of the world’s neediest countries.
The ban makes it illegal to use a US passport for travel to, from or through North Korea, also known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or the DPRK, unless the document has been specially validated. Such validations are granted by the State Department only in the case of compelling national interest.
“The Department of State has determined there continues to be serious risk to US citizens and nationals of arrest and long-term detention constituting imminent danger to their physical safety,” the department said in the notice. “Accordingly, all US passports shall remain invalid for travel to, in, or through the DPRK unless specially validated for such travel under the authority of the secretary of state.”
Warmbier was part of a group tour of North Korea and was leaving the country in January 2016 when he was arrested for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster. He was later convicted of subversion and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. In June 2017, North Korean authorities reported to US officials that Warmbier had suffered extensive injuries while in custody, and President Donald Trump’s administration sent a delegation to repatriate him.
Comatose, Warmbier died in a Cincinnati hospital six days after his return to the US. Shortly thereafter, Tillerson imposed the ban on the use of US passports for travel to North Korea.
-
Americas
US extends ban on American passports for travel...
The Biden administration is extending the Trump-era rule for one year READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
English lessons, vaccines, housing facility to...
Millions of pounds have been allocated to provide them English... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former Biden interpreter left behind in...
White House Press Secretary responds to interpreter's appeal for help READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 affects up to 1 in 7 children months...
Children rarely become severely ill with Covid-19 but they can suffer ... READ MORE
-
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and...
According to Dubai Customs, all incoming and outgoing passengers... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Photo from space shows UAE is ready to host Expo...
Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre posts image captured by the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire on ship put out in 4-hour...
Firefighters from four civil defence stations teamed up to battle the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No rapid PCR test facility hinders Dubai travel...
UAE resumed visit visas, entry permits this week for previously... READ MORE
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla