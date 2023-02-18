US ends search of two objects shot down in February

Search activities have discovered no debris from airborne objects shot down on February 10 and February 12, 2023, authorities say

Photo: AP

By Reuters Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 2:23 PM

The United States has ended search operations for two objects it shot down earlier this month in the aftermath of downing a suspected Chinese spy balloon, according to a statement released by the Pentagon.

"US Northern Command recommended that search operations conclude today near Deadhorse, Alaska, and on Lake Huron, as search activities have discovered no debris from airborne objects shot down on February 10 and February 12, 2023," it said.

ALSO READ: