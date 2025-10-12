  • search in Khaleej Times
US embassy in Doha condoles death of 3 Qatari diplomats in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh

The embassy wished for a speedy recovery for the injured, and said it stands with Qatar in 'this great loss'

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 10:52 AM

The US embassy in Doha condoled the death of three Qatari diplomats in a car crash in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh. The accident also injured two others from the Amiri Diwan, Qatar's top government body, who are receiving treatment at the city's hospital, according to Qatar's embassy in Egypt.

Those injured, and the bodies of the deceased, will be repatriated later on Sunday to Doha.

The US embassy in Doha expressed its "deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic traffic accident". They extended condolences and sympathy to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari people, and the families and relatives of the victims.

The embassy wished for a speedy recovery for the injured, and said it stands with Qatar in "this great loss".

The Egyptian city is set to host a global summit on Monday aimed at finalising the agreement, to be chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

(With inputs from Reuters)