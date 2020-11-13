US election: Trump will 'do the right thing' after all votes are counted, confidant says
US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was a "realist" who would follow the US Constitution after all legitimate votes were counted, but was waiting to see how US states proceeded in certifying their final election results, a top confidant said.
Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera, in a post on Twitter and in an interview with the network, said Trump had called him earlier on Friday. The president was anxious about efforts in various states regarding vote counts after the election was called for his Democratic rival Joe Biden over the weekend.
Hi I spoke with my friend @realDonaldTrump this morning. He was trying to reach me during the live broadcast. He told me he was a "realist" who would "do the right thing," when all the legitimate votes have been counted. https://t.co/4H1uba1R28— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 13, 2020
Trump told him he would "do the right thing" when all the legitimate votes are counted, Rivera tweeted.
-
Africa
Fears grow of new Western Sahara war
Morocco says no clashes occurred and truce still stands; Polisario... READ MORE
-
Europe
Dominic Cummings: UK PM Boris Johnson's top...
Cummings decided not to stay in the post until Christmas as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Russian, North Korean hackers...
Microsoft did not name the targets but said most had vaccine... READ MORE
-
Americas
Elon Musk tests positive — and negative...
Musk says he had conflicting results from rapid antigen tests after... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews