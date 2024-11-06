US election results LIVE: Harris or Trump? Who's winning presidential race as vote-counting begins?

Photos: Reuters

The votes are all in. Millions of Americans formed long lines to cast their ballots while thousands of US expats from around the world, including the UAE, made their voices heard through mailed and online votes.

Now the wait begins. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump notched up early wins on Election Night, November 5, as the first key polls closed in one of the tightest and most volatile elections in US history.

The outcome — which could be known overnight but may take days — will have momentous consequences, either making Harris the first woman in the world's most powerful job or handing a historic comeback to Trump and his right-wing "America First" agenda.

Here's a live overview of election results as projected by Reuters:

6.50am: Dollar climbs

US stock futures and the dollar climbed in Asia on Wednesday as early election results suggested the race remained too close to call, leaving investors jumping at shadows.

Treasury yields climbed as some betting sites swung to favor Trump, while futures markets were still confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.

Analysts generally assume Trump's plans for restricted immigration, tax cuts and sweeping tariffs if enacted would put more upward pressure on inflation and bond yields, than Harris' center-left policies.

Trump's proposals would also tend to push up the dollar while potentially restricting how far the Fed might ultimately be able to cut rates.

6.40am: America waits

Across the US, Americans huddled and came together in watch parties as results of the presidential race unfold.

In Washington DC. Photo: AFP

At Palm Beach County Convention Centre, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Reuters

In Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: AFP

In Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Reuters

6.33am: Trump, 168; Harris, 81

Results are tumbling in, with US media projecting wins for Trump so far in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Harris has so far captured Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and the US capital Washington, DC.

So far, that gives Harris 81 electoral votes and Trump 168.

The magic number to win the presidency is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.