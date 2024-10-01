US East Coast dockworkers strike, halting half the nation's ocean shipping

Shipping containers sit stacked in the Port of Newark on Monday as seen from New York City. AFP

Dockworkers on the US East Coast and Gulf Coast began a strike early on Tuesday, their first large-scale stoppage in nearly 50 years, halting the flow of about half the nation's ocean shipping after negotiations for a new labour contract broke down over wages.

The strike blocks everything from food to automobile shipments across dozens of ports from Maine to Texas, in a disruption analysts warned will cost the economy billions of dollars a day, threaten jobs and stoke inflation.

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) union representing 45,000 port workers had been negotiating with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) employer group for a new six-year contract ahead of a midnight September 30 deadline.

The ILA said in a statement on Tuesday it shut down all ports from Maine to Texas at 12:01am ET (0401 GMT) and had rejected USMX's final proposal made on Monday, adding the offer fell "far short of the demands of its members to ratify a new contract."

The ILA's fiery leader, Harold Daggett, has said employers like container ship operator Maersk and its APM Terminals North America have not offered appropriate pay increases or agreed to demands to stop port automation projects. The USMX said in a statement on Monday it had offered to hike wages by nearly 50%, up from a prior proposal.

"We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve," Daggett said Tuesday.

"USMX owns this strike now. They now must meet our demands for this strike to end."

USMX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The strike, the ILA's first since 1977, is worrying businesses across the economy that rely on ocean shipping to export their wares or secure crucial imports, as it affects 36 ports that handle a range of containerized goods from bananas to clothing to cars.

"We expect the strike itself to last for five to seven days until a government intervention...But the ripple effect is likely to be felt across the whole networks into Europe, into Asia for at least into January, February," said Peter Sand, chief analyst at shipping pricing platform Xeneta.

"We see almost 20% of freight rate rises on the spot market right now on the transatlantic front haul meaning out of Europe into the U.S. East Coast."

There are nearly 100,000 containers in New York City-area ports alone waiting to be unloaded, now frozen by the strike, and 35 container ships headed to New York over the coming week, said Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The union is "holding the entire country over a barrel," said Steve Hughes, CEO of HCS International, which specializes in automotive sourcing and shipping. "I'm really afraid that it is going to be ugly."

The dispute is also wedging labour-friendly US President Joe Biden into a virtual no-win position as Vice-President Kamala Harris runs a razor-tight election race against Republican former President Donald Trump.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and top economic adviser Lael Brainard urged USMX board members at a meeting on Monday to resolve the dispute fairly and quickly, a White House official said. But Biden's administration has repeatedly ruled out the use of federal powers to break a strike in the event of an impasse.