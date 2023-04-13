US: 'Drake & Josh' actor Drake Bell declared 'missing and endangered' in Florida

Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Jared “Drake” Bell, an actor best known as a star of the Nickelodeon television show “Drake & Josh,” was declared ”missing and endangered" on Thursday by Florida authorities who asked the public for help in locating him.
Bell was last seen Wednesday night near a Daytona Beach high school, the city's police department said in a statement. Police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said Thursday that the agency couldn't release any further information since it was part of an active investigation.
Representatives for the 36-year-old actor did not immediately reply to The Associated Press’ requests for comment.
Bell began acting as a child and was catapulted to fame as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh.” The Nickelodeon show starring Bell and Josh Peck ran from 2004 until 2007, and was accompanied by two movies. Since then, Bell has mostly worked as a voice actor in addition to roles in little-seen TV series and movies. He also launched a music career.
In 2021, Bell was charged with child endangerment relating to a girl who attended a 2017 concert of his in Cleveland when she was 15 and had met him online years before.
He pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and was sentenced to two years’ probation. He was allowed to serve his probation and 200 hours of community service in California.
ALSO READ:
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house