Trump says CNN, MS NOW, Politico banned from White House

He accuses them, without specifics, of reporting 'fiction and lies'

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 18 Sept 2026, 11:20 PM UPDATED: Fri 18 Sept 2026, 11:25 PM
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US President Donald Trump said Friday he was banning news outlets CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing them without specifics of reporting "fiction and lies."

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW... and Politico... from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.

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