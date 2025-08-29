  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Aug 30, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:39 | DXB clear.png35°C

US denies visas to Palestinian officials ahead of UN General Assembly

The restrictions mean that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas would likely not be able to travel to New York to deliver an address

Published: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 7:41 PM

Top Stories

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

Viral video does not show 'UAE-supported' Colombian fighters in Sudan: Reuters

Viral video does not show 'UAE-supported' Colombian fighters in Sudan: Reuters

Turkey severs trade ties, closes airspace to Israel

Turkey severs trade ties, closes airspace to Israel

The US is denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the Palestinian Authority ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September, the US State Department said in a statement on Friday.

The restrictions mean that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas would likely not be able to travel to New York to deliver an address to the annual gathering, as he typically does.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Shooter kills two Minneapolis school children in church, wounds 17

thumb-image

Dubai resolves rental disputes in 6 days on average; Dh129 million settlements in June

thumb-image

iPhone 17 craze: UAE residents race to book Apple's new device first

thumb-image

Free AI bootcamps in UAE: How CBSE schools are supporting students, teachers

thumb-image

UAE's top CX leaders reshape customer experience in a digital era

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The move follows the imposition of US sanctions on Palestinian Authority officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation in July, even as other Western powers moved toward recognition of Palestinian statehood.

In its statement, the State Department said that the Palestinian Authority's mission to the UN would not be included in the restrictions. It did not elaborate.