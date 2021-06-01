US defence team to search remains of missing World War II personnel in India

National Forensic Sciences University signed a MoU through video conferencing last week.

A team from the US Department of Defense (DOD) will be in India to trace, recover and identify the remains of some of the over 400 missing personnel, who were in India during World War II.

The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Gandhinagar in Gujarat signed a memorandum of understanding through video conferencing last week with the DOD regarding the joint team’s efforts to recover the remains of the missing personnel. Dr Gargi Jani, project manager, NFSU, told a newspaper that this would be the first time that the university would be collaborating with an agency to trace missing personnel of a war fought nearly 80 years ago.

“The DPAA deals with tracing and accounting of missing US army personnel in different wars such as World War I, World War II, Korean War, Cold War, Vietnam War among others,” he said. The agreement between the two will ensure the fullest possible accounting for missing personnel to their families and the US. “Our role at the NFSU would be to assist the DPAA with our scientific and logistic capabilities,” he added.

The DPAA is trying to trace over 80,000 missing personnel of the US Army during several previous wars, including more than 400 soldiers who went missing in India in WW-II. The two teams would mainly be working in northeast India, where the soldiers went missing.