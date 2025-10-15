  • search in Khaleej Times
US Defence Secretary's plane makes emergency landing in UK

Hegseth was returning to the United States from a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels when his plane made an unscheduled landing at an unnamed airport in Britain

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 10:59 PM

Global Village turns 30: How live music parades, stalls lit up evening for visitors

UAE: Smoke billows as fire erupts in Sharjah Industrial Area

Global Village Season 30 starts with thrilling fireworks, parades and excited crowds

A plane carrying US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was forced to make an emergency landing in Britain on Wednesday due to a crack in the aircraft's windshield.

Hegseth was returning to the United States from a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels when his plane made the unscheduled landing at an unnamed airport in Britain, a spokesperson said.

"The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on social media.

"All good. Thank God. Continue mission!" Hegseth posted in reply.

At the NATO meeting, Hegseth called for member countries to contribute more military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.