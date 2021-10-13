Americas
US: Blinken warns of 'other options' on Iran if diplomacy fails

AFP/Washington
Filed on October 13, 2021
AFP file photo

He hoped for the success of talks though 'the runway left to do that is getting shorter'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the United States had “other options” if diplomacy fails on Iran’s nuclear programme, as his visiting Israeli counterpart reserved the right to use force.

Blinken told reporters that he hoped for the success of talks with Iran but “the runway that we have left to do that is getting shorter and shorter.”

Referencing Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s threat to use force, Blinken said without elaborating: “We are prepared to turn to other options if Iran doesn’t change course.”




