Filed on June 12, 2021 | Last updated on June 12, 2021 at 12.25 pm

US: At least 12 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

It is unclear what sparked the shooting.

Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured in a shooting on Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries. The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least 12 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.