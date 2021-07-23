US: Armed man steals ambulance with patient inside
Suspect apprehended and taken into custody without incident.
An armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside, Houston police said.
The man is accused of running the ambulance off the road, the department said in a series of tweets.
Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road.
A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle.
Authorities said they used a GPS to track down the ambulance. The armed suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Southwest and Southeast officers just recovered a stolen HFD Ambulance at Southwest Freeway and Weslayan. HFD was transporting a patient to the hospital when a car ran the ambulance off the road and took the ambulance at gunpoint. One firefighter was left on the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/Ip5DRcjP5q— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2021
