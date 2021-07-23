Americas
US: Armed man steals ambulance with patient inside

AP/Houston
Filed on July 23, 2021

Suspect apprehended and taken into custody without incident.


An armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside, Houston police said.

The man is accused of running the ambulance off the road, the department said in a series of tweets.

Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road.

A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities said they used a GPS to track down the ambulance. The armed suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.




