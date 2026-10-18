US 'very disturbed' over images of attack on American photographer in West Bank: Rubio

The United States was "very disturbed" over images of an attack on an American photojournalist in the West Bank, top diplomat Marco Rubio said Saturday, urging Israel to "crack down" on violence there.

"We're very disturbed by those images and what we're seeing," he said, after Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine was attacked while covering Palestinians' annual harvest of olives, which has been repeatedly disrupted by Israeli settlers.

Clad in black and their faces masked, dozens of militant Israeli settlers burned olive trees and threw rocks at Palestinians in a coordinated attack on Friday on a village's harvest in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that injured at least two people, including a journalist.

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Some 80 settlers, some of them carrying gas canisters, descended from a hill above a terraced olive grove where villagers from Abu Falah had gathered to pick ripe fruit, a cherished annual tradition in Palestinian life, Reuters witnesses said.

Washington Post journalist injured

Palestinian medics said two people were injured and taken to hospitals in the area of Ramallah. One of them was Heidi Levine, an American photojournalist with the Washington Post. Video of the attack showed Levine lying on her side on a dirt path with her hands over her face as at least three settlers surrounded her.

Speaking from a hospital bed later, Levine, who is in stable condition, said: "I was attacked, pushed to the ground. Luckily I had my flak jacket and helmet, otherwise I probably wouldn't even be here, because they just kept kicking me and kicking me."

Levine said the attack ended when her Palestinian colleagues intervened, after which medics rushed her in an ambulance to a clinic in Abu Falah and then to hospital in Ramallah.

Her voice shook as she spoke, and she had bandages over her left hand. The Washington Post later reported she suffered lacerations across her body and a broken rib, and would need surgery on one hand after a finger was ripped open, exposing bone.

In a statement, Matt Murray, the Washington Post's executive editor, called for an investigation into the incident.

"This morning, a Washington Post photographer, Heidi Levine, was attacked by Israeli settlers while reporting in the West Bank,” Murray said.

"She was wearing visible markings clearly identifying her as a journalist. While we are relieved that Heidi has received medical care and is safe, we are outraged by this unwarranted attack on a journalist doing her job and urge a thorough investigation and follow-through from authorities."

The US State Department said it condemned criminal violence by any party in the West Bank and supported holding the perpetrators accountable.

"The Department of State is aware of these reports. We are greatly concerned when any American is harmed overseas and stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," a department spokesperson said.

The department has reached out to the Washington Post to offer consular assistance, he added.