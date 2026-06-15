US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes after takeoff, Edwards Air Force Base says

'Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing,' the base wrote in a post on X.

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 15 Jun 2026, 11:29 PM
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A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed on Monday shortly after taking off from the Edwards Air Force Base in California, the base said.

"Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing," the base wrote in a post on X.

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