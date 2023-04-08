US: Active shooter reported at University of Oklahoma, alert issued

More than three years after Covid-19 first surfaced, heated debate still rages around the origins of the pandemic
A report of shots fired sent dozens of police cars to the University of Oklahoma Friday night and the campus was locked down for nearly two hours before authorities said no threat was found.
At about 9.30pm, people were told to shelter in place and avoid the South Oval area of the sprawling campus in Norman. The university tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”
However, the university later said only that police were investigating “possible shots fired.”
Dozens of patrol cars from various agencies, including the Highway Patrol, converged on the campus along with ambulances and an armored vehicle.
Officers with flashlights spread out as they searched the area.
Shortly before 11pm, university police issued an all clear, tweeting: “After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been cancelled.”
No injuries were reported. Additional information was not immediately available.
