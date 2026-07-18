US says 2 service members killed, one missing after Iran strikes on Jordan

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Two US service members were killed and one went missing in action in Jordan following a barrage of missile and drone strikes from Iran, the Pentagon said Saturday.

US Central Command (Centcom) said the soldiers were killed Friday when US and partner forces "defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks."

One US service member is missing in action, while four others have been evacuated to Jordanian hospitals, Centcom said in a post on X.

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Jordanian National air defence systems intercepted and downed 10 Iranian missiles that entered the country's airspace early Saturday morning.

According to Jordan News Agency, a military source at the General Command of the Armed Forces stated that the interceptions were carried out in accordance with established defence procedures to secure the country's airspace and ensure public safety.