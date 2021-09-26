Unruly passenger who stormed plane cockpit, strangled crew member under investigation
He was eventually restrained with the help of seven flight attendants
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the JetBlue passenger, who stormed a plane's cockpit and strangled a cabin crew member in a shocking incident last week.
The unruly traveller, identified as Khalil El Dhar, had to be restrained by flight attendants on the flight from Boston to San Juan on Wednesday evening.
According to an FBI affidavit obtained by The Daily Beat, the man became agitated as he was unsuccessful in making a call. Forty five minutes before the plane was due to land, he angrily rushed into the cockpit to get to the front of the plane, yelling to be shot.
The affidavit further stated that El Dhar grabbed a JetBlue flight attendant by the tie with one hand and used his other hand to grab the overhead compartment in order to gain leverage to kick.
William Lopez, a special agent of the FBI’s San Juan Division, said that he grabbed the tie so firmly that, at one point, the attendant was unable to breathe.
DON'T MISS:
>> Video: Plane diverted after unruly passenger allegedly refuses mask, snorts substance
>> Video: Delta Air Lines flight diverted after 'unruly' passenger tries to breach cockpit
Another crew member was eventually able to get El Dhar to loosen his grip on the tie and prevent him from gaining access to the flight deck.
He was restrained with the help of seven attendants, flex cuffs, a tie and a belt in a seat at the back of the plane and the flight made a safe landing.
He was arrested upon landing and faces felony charges.
-
Americas
Unruly passenger who stormed plane cockpit,...
He was eventually restrained with the help of seven flight attendants READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Man seeks divorce because wife doesn't bathe daily
The woman has said she hopes to continue her marriage and lead a... READ MORE
-
Sports
IPL 2021: Royals sense an opportunity against...
Sanju Samson's team are still in with a chance to make the playoffs READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
South Korea urges North to restore dormant...
Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, appears receptive to... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the robots that will guide...
They will provide a wide variety of smart services that provide a... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Timelapse: How Expo 2020 site rose from the desert
The 40-second clip shows 8-year work that went into creating the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Safari: 'Breakfast with the birds' among...
Visitors can feed and brush animals like rhinoceroses, giraffes, and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 5-lane drive-through PCR testing...
The centre can conduct 10,000 tests per day, with results issued in 4 ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
Europe
La Palma Airport flights cancelled due to volcanic ash cloud
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline