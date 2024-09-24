UAE President, US Secretary of State discuss situation in Middle East

Durov was arrested on August 24 as he arrived at Le Bourget airport outside Paris on a private jet
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as part of his official visit to the United States.
During separate meetings with Secretary Blinken and Sullivan, Sheikh Mohamed discussed the longstanding strategic relations between the two nations and their joint efforts to further strengthen these ties across various sectors.
The two sides also discussed a range of regional and international matters of shared concern, with a particular focus on the evolving situation in the Middle East.
They stressed the importance of preventing a wider escalation of the conflict, which threatens to further endanger peace and stability in the region.
Countries have been asked to focus on setting more ambitious near-term emissions targets for 2030 and for 2035
Net Zero Tracker annually reviews the climate pledges of more than 4,000 governments, states, cities, and major corporations
Climate Week kicks off in New York City
I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people and to the voters to meet once more before Election Day, says Democratic presidential nominee
The Republican presidential candidate is currently offering an array of items for sale centred around his image — some of which are unusual, to say the least
He faces a tight race against Harris, with polls showing the two neck-and-neck in key battleground states