UAE President holds phone calls with Bill Clinton; family of Jimmy Carter

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:12 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has held phone calls with former US President Bill Clinton and Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter.

In a phone call made during his official visit to the United States, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged warm greetings with Bill Clinton, highlighting the important role he played in strengthening bilateral ties during his time in office.

Sheikh Mohamed wished the former President and his family continued health and happiness. Former President Clinton expressed his gratitude for the call and extended his best wishes to the UAE President.

In his conversation with Jason Carter, Sheikh Mohamed enquired about the former President's well-being and extended his best wishes for his ongoing good health. The UAE President praised Jimmy Carter's global humanitarian efforts, particularly his collaboration with the UAE, and in tackling neglected tropical diseases through the work of the Carter Centre. Sheikh Mohamed also noted the former President's contributions to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and worldwide.

The UAE President wished Jason Carter further success in continuing his grandfather's humanitarian legacy in his capacity as Chair of the Carter Centre, and reaffirmed his keenness to maintain collaboration with the Centre in the future.

