UAE President offers condolences to Colombian leader over deadly earthquake

The magnitude 7.4 quake has killed 265 people, injured more than 3,500 and left almost 500 missing, according to local authorities

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 13 Aug 2026, 7:08 PM
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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with the President of Colombia, Abelardo de la Espriella after a deadly earthquake hit the South American country.

During the call, the UAE leader expressed his sincere condolences over the victims of the earthquake in Colombia and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

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Sheikh Mohamed also extended his condolences to the victims' families and the Colombian people, reaffirming the UAE's solidarity with the government and people of Colombia.

Espriella thanked the Emirates' Ruler and expressed his appreciation for the UAE's solidarity with Colombia in responding to the humanitarian impact of the earthquake.

Colombia's earthquake rescue efforts entered what officials called the "final phase" on Wednesday, as rescuers searched for signs of life beneath collapsed buildings before the critical first 72 hours came to an end.

The magnitude 7.4 quake, the strongest to hit Colombia this century, has killed 265 people, injured more than 3,500 and left almost 500 missing, according to local authorities. 

According to official figures, more than 11,000 dwellings have been destroyed and thousands of families have been rendered homeless.

Inputs from AFP

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