UAE: American expats to mark Fourth of July with barbecue, rock ‘n’ roll

Expat Natalia Miranda Vasudev said Fourth of July always brings back memories of home.

For American expats in the UAE, today — Fourth of July — will be a day of barbecue and a whole lot of rock n’ roll.

Many are planning to eat out, dress up, and chill with friends while following all Covid-19 protocols. Several restaurants and cafes are also rolling out Fourth of July deals, along with a sparkling display of red, white and blue, a tribute to the star-spangled banner on the 245th US Independence Day.

Expat Natalia Miranda Vasudev said Fourth of July always brings back memories of home. So, this year, she got her son an Uncle Sam costume and prepared some arts and crafts for an intimate celebration.

“We will be at home since we’re still in pandemic times. My son has already worn the Uncle Sam costume that he loved. We will do some arts and crafts as well, but mostly, it will be family time at home. My son is a wonderful mix of Mexican, Irish and Indian. His costume displays the melting pot that is the USA. I have been here for 4.5 years and we sure miss the amazing barbecue and beautiful fireworks of 4th of July,” Natalia said.

While restaurants are offering special brunches, meals, and sweet treats, many are eager to deliver to cater to expats looking to celebrate at home.

American expat Peter Davis, who is also the CEO of Hale Education Group, said: “I am proud to be an American from Boston, Massachusetts known as the ‘Birthplace of the American Revolution’. The Fourth of July is a celebration of independence and the ideals that continue to make America a beacon of freedom around the world. I will be celebrating the Spirit of ‘76 with a rock n’ roll and barbecue featuring cheeseburgers and root beer, with some of my American friends.”

With travel restrictions eased, many vaccinated residents have chosen to fly out and spend the holiday with their families back home.

Abu Dhabi resident Naeema Zaki, who is currently in New York visiting her parents, said: “I am so excited to be with my parents on this day. I will be watching Macy’s fireworks at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay Ridge. It’s really special to me because it’s something that I used to do as a child.

“Every year I would go with my family to this bridge and watch the fireworks. So it’s really special. We will pack some snacks. We walk over to the bridge because it’s hard to find parking on this day. The weather is really nice and I am going to hang out with my family. It’s going to be a great outing.”

