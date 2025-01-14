Trump's Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth slammed over remarks on women

US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth testifies during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday. AFP

President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, came under fire during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday as Democrats railed against him and voiced deep concern about his inexperience, alleged drunkenness and past opposition to women in combat.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, is one of the most controversial figures nominated to be Secretary of Defence. The 44-year-old slammed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the military, and, in his latest book, questioned whether the top US general has the job because he's Black.

Prior to his nomination, Hegseth strongly opposed women in combat roles but walked back that stance during the most contentious confirmation hearing in memory for a US defence secretary.

"Hegseth, I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job," said Senator Jack Reed, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Reed criticised an FBI investigation into Hegseth's past, saying it failed to sufficiently investigate extensive allegations against him.

A number of episodes have sparked concern among lawmakers, including a 2017 sexual assault allegation against Hegseth that did not result in charges and which he denies. He has also been accused of excessive drinking and financial mismanagement at veterans' organisations. Hegseth has vowed to abstain from alcohol if confirmed and said he made some financial errors but denies any wrongdoing.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand slammed Hegseth's past remarks about women in the US military, saying he would have to fundamentally change how he sees women who constitute 18% of the US military.

"We have hundreds -- HUNDREDS -- of women who serve in the infantry, lethal members of our military ... But you degrade them," Gillibrand said, raising her voice in a heated exchange.

"Please explain these types of statements because they're brutal, and they're mean."

Despite strong support from Trump's Republicans, Hegseth's confirmation may depend on his performance before the committee. As Hegseth walked into the packed hearing room, he was greeted with cheers and a standing ovation from supporters, with chants of "USA, USA, USA" and a shout of "Get 'em, Petey."

Senator Roger Wicker, the Republican who leads the committee, endorsed Hegseth, saying: "Admittedly, this nomination is unconventional. The nominee is unconventional."

"Regarding his personal conduct, Hegseth has admitted to falling short, as we all do from time to time," Wicker said.

Hegseth's opening remarks to the committee, praising Trump, were repeatedly interrupted by protesters. He vowed to bring back a warrior culture to the US military and said "accountability is coming" for those who fall short.

Reuters was first to report that Trump's incoming administration is drawing up a list of generals to fire.

"(Trump) believes, and I humbly agree, that it's time to give someone with dust on his boots the helm. A change agent," Hegseth said.

Asked about his remarks opposing women in combat, Hegseth cited the need to eliminate quotas for frontline roles. Gillibrand fired back that no such quotas exist.