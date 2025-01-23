Trump's attack on diversity programmes, bureaucracy sends US agencies scrambling

Photo: Reuters

US agencies under new President Donald Trump were pushing to implement his mandates to reshape the federal bureaucracy on Thursday, encouraging workers to report any clandestine efforts to maintain diversity programs and preparing to close offices dedicated to such efforts by next week.

Trump has made little secret of his disdain for the sprawling federal workforce and in particular for diversity, equity and inclusion programmes, which promote opportunities for women, ethnic minorities and other traditionally underrepresented groups.

In a speech delivered by video on Thursday to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said his orders ending DEI programmes would make America a "merit-based country" once again.

"These are policies that were absolute nonsense, throughout the government and the private sector," he said.

Trump and his supporters say DEI programmes end up unfairly discriminating against other Americans, while civil rights advocates say the efforts are needed to address longstanding inequities and structural racism.

A memo distributed to thousands of federal workers across the government on Wednesday commanded employees to turn in co-workers who sought to "disguise" DEI efforts by using "coded language," warning that a failure to report relevant information would trigger "adverse consequences."

The messages carried the imprimatur of top-level Trump appointees: the State Department memo was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for instance, while the Veterans Affairs Department email was signed by acting Secretary of Veterans Affairs Todd Hunter.

Officials overseeing DEI programmes in numerous agencies and departments were put on leave on Wednesday, and their offices were set for permanent closure by month's end.

The steps were part of Trump's broader campaign targeting the federal bureaucracy, which he has sometimes disparaged as the "deep state" secretly working against his agenda.

Trump, a Republican, has frozen virtually all federal hiring and signed an executive order on his first day in office on Monday that would allow his administration to fire at will tens of thousands of career civil servants, who historically have enjoyed job protections that insulate them from political partisanship.

The order, known as Schedule F, would permit Trump to fill those positions with hand-picked loyalists. The National Treasury Employees Union, which represents about 150,000 workers in three dozen agencies, filed a lawsuit challenging the move.

"This gleeful hatred of the federal workforce will lead to nothing good," Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who represents 140,000 federal workers in Virginia, told reporters.