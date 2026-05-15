Trump says he and Xi 'want straits open', agree that Iran should not have nuclear weapons

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he discussed Iran with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that they do not want Iran to have nuclear weapons and "want the straits open".

The two leaders met at the walled-off Zhongnanhai complex in Beijing as Trump wraps up his state visit to China.

"We’ve settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn’t have been able to solve," Trump said.

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China also called on Friday for a lasting truce in the Middle East and for shipping lanes to be reopened "as soon as possible", as the strategic Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed during the war with Iran.

Iran has largely blocked shipping through the vital strait since conflict broke out with the United States and Israel on February 28 and Washington has blockaded Tehran's ports.

Iran's grip over the waterway has rattled global markets and given Tehran significant leverage.

In an interview with Fox News after the first day of the summit with the Chinese leader, Trump said Xi had effectively assured him that China was not preparing to militarily aid Tehran.

"He said he's not going to give military equipment... he said that strongly," Trump told Fox.

"He'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open, and said 'if I can be of any help whatsoever, I would like to help,'" Trump added.

When asked if the two presidents had discussed the subject, China's foreign ministry responded on Friday saying it hoped a lasting ceasefire could be reached "as soon as possible" to restore peace and stability in the Middle East.

"Shipping lanes should be reopened as soon as possible in response to the calls of the international community," it added.

"There is no point in continuing this conflict which should not have happened in the first place."

In peacetime, the Hormuz Strait accounts for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, along with other key commodities.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that naval forces had allowed a number of Chinese ships to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz since the previous night.