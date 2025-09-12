  • search in Khaleej Times
Trump says will attend Charlie Kirk's funeral, calls killer 'a total animal'

Meanwhile, social media users questioned the US President for seemingly being selective in his condolences

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 11:31 AM

US President Donald Trump confirmed he would attend the funeral of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist who was shot and killed at a rally at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

In a conversation with reporters at the White House, Trump called Kirk's killer "a total animal," while referring to Kirk himself as a "great man, great in every way".

In a video shared by CNN, the US President said he is "really concerned for the country."

"We have a really great country. We have a radical left group of lunatics out there. Just absolute lunatics. And we are going to get that problem solved," Trump told reporters.

He also confirmed he spoke to Kirk's wife Erika after the shooting. Meanwhile, social media users questioned the US President for seemingly being selective in attending funerals.

"Did he attend the funeral of ANY of the victims of the 47 school shootings this year?", said one social media user.

Yet another said: "He wouldn’t even make a phone call to give his condolences when it happened in Minnesota".

After the killing of Kirk, who was a close ally of Trump, the US President announced that he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor.

Trump also ordered American flags to be flown at half-mast until September 14 across federal buildings, military posts, naval stations, and US embassies worldwide.