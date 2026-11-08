Trump offers White House press secretary job to UFC CEO Dana White

President Donald Trump offered the White House press secretary position to UFC CEO Dana White, his long-time friend and supporter, in a social media post on Saturday.

White, 57, said Saturday in London that he will be travelling to Washington, DC, to meet with Trump but gave no further details.

"I've got a lot of jobs already," White said at the post-fight news conference for Saturday's Zuffa Boxing 12 event. "We have a meeting on Monday, so I'm sure I'll have more to talk about after that."

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White also posted an image of himself at the White House press briefing podium on his Instagram story with the comment, "On to the next chapter."

CNN reported before White's press conference that he would decline the president's offer.

Trump was at his golf club in Florida on Saturday when he posted his offer for the position, which has been vacant since Katie Zacharia was removed in October after only five days on the job.

"I am pleased to announce that the great Dana White, a violent fighter and warrior, has been offered the job of press secretary of the United States," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris," Trump added, referring to UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison. "We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a press secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Karoline Leavitt was press secretary until leaving the role in August after the birth of her second child.

Trump has been a regular attendee of UFC events, including bringing a fight card to the White House's South Lawn in June. UFC Freedom 250 celebrated the country's 250th anniversary as well as Trump's 80th birthday.

Trump has worked with White since the Trump Taj Mahal casino hosted an UFC event in 2001. White has spoken in support of Trump, including speeches at the Republican National Convention in 2016, 2020 and 2024.