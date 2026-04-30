'I think it's great': Trump welcomes UAE's exit from Opec

The UAE on April 28 announced its decision to exit the Opec and Opec+ effective May 1

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Apr 2026, 12:00 AM
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed the United Arab Emirates' move to pull out of OPEC and said he thinks the move could help lower oil prices.

"I think it's great," Trump said when asked by reporters at the White House what he thought of the UAE's decision.

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The UAE — one of the group's biggest producers — said on Tuesday it was quitting OPEC, amid an unprecedented energy crisis caused by the Iran war.

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"I think ultimately it's a good thing for getting the price of gas down, getting oil down, getting everything down," Trump said. "They're having some problems in OPEC."

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