Trump wants to visit China as president, WSJ reports

File photo of Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump has told advisers he wants to travel to China after he takes office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, quoting people familiar with the discussions.

Trump has expressed interest in traveling to China in his first 100 days in office, the report said, citing one of the people.