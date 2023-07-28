Trump vows to continue 2024 presidential campaign even if convicted

The sun’s rays cause the majority of skin changes as you grow older. Here’s how sunscreen helps prevent the damage.
Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not end his 2024 presidential campaign if he is convicted and sentenced on the various charges against him.
Trump spoke in an interview with the John Fredericks show a day after federal prosecutors broadened the case against him in their investigation of Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office.
New charges — and a new defendant — added to the classified documents case against Trump underscore how the Mar-a-Lago investigation is still very much ongoing, even as the focus has been on an expected indictment in a separate case related to the 2020 election.
In an updated indictment handed down on Thursday, prosecutors allege that Trump asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of classified documents.
The indictment includes new counts of obstruction and willful retention of national defence information.
Prosecutors also added a third defendant to the case: Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira, who they say schemed with Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, to conceal the footage from investigators.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and a spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by the Biden administration “to harass President Trump and those around him” and to influence the 2024 presidential race.
