Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed June 14, Hormuz Strait to open immediately after

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect]

US President Donald Trump said the peace deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, June 14, adding that the Strait of Hormuz will be "open to all" immediately after the agreement comes into effect.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, June 13, Trump described the proposed agreement with Iran as a “wall to no nuclear weapon,” saying it would ensure Tehran does not obtain nuclear weapons through any means.

Trump also sought to reassure supporters that the agreement would permanently block Iran's path to a nuclear weapon. “They no longer want a nuclear weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”

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Trump said that once the agreement is signed, “the Hormuz Strait is open to all," adding that he expects a more stable and improved relationship between Washington and Tehran going forward.

"Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had," he said.

However, Trump’s remarks appeared to contradict Iran’s Foreign Ministry, which earlier in the day suggested that the deal would not be signed on Sunday, according to state media reports.

While Trump's comments suggested a breakthrough was imminent, Pakistan — which has been mediating between Washington and Tehran — also expressed optimism about the prospects of a deal.

"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical-level talks next week," Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on social media platform X.

Trump says US will get Iran's enriched uranium when 'all is calm'

Trump said the United States remains prepared to take action against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure if required, while expressing hope that diplomatic efforts will succeed.

“At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States,” Trump said.

He added that the US looks forward to continued cooperation with Iran and the wider Middle East in the future. "Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again," Trump said.

No financial payments to Iran

He also contrasted the deal with the JCPOA under former US president Barack Obama, claiming the new agreement would not involve any financial payments to Iran.

"Unlike Obama’s hundreds of billions of dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 billion dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands," he said.

Iran has an estimated $24 billion of its own money frozen in banks abroad and insists that meaningful negotiations cannot begin without their release.

The topic is particularly thorny for Trump because of how vocal he has been in his attacks on former President Barack Obama, after the latter’s administration sent $1.7 billion to Iran in exchange for the release of four detained Americans — which critics called the “Pallets of Cash” scandal.