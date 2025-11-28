Trump to pause migration from 'third-world countries' to allow US system 'to recover'

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will 'permanently pause' migration from 'third-world countries' to allow the US system 'to fully recover'.

Trump's comments came following the death of a National Guard member on Thursday after being shot near the White House in an ambush that investigators say was carried out by an Afghan national. He called the attack "an act of terror".

Trump also said on social media platform Truth Social that he will end all federal benefits and subsidies to "noncitizens," adding that he will "denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western civilization."

The US President ended his statement by sending thanksgiving wishes to all "except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for. You won't be here for long!".

Harsher stance

The announcement also comes one day after a decision to stop the processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals to the US indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols.

Since returning to office earlier this year, Trump has adopted a far more hard-line approach to immigration, prioritising tighter border controls, tougher enforcement measures, and a rapid reversal of many policies introduced under the previous administration.