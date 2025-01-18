Trump to intensify immigration action soon after taking office on Monday

Photo: AFP

Donald Trump's incoming US presidential administration plans to intensify immigration enforcement nationwide soon after he takes office on Monday, a person with knowledge of the plans said.

"We’re going to be doing operations all across the country," the person told Reuters on Friday. "You’re going to see arrests in New York. You’re going to see arrests in Miami."

The source was responding to a Wall Street Journal report that the administration plans to launch a large immigration raid in Chicago on Tuesday.

Citing four people familiar with the planning, the newspaper said the Chicago operation would last all week, with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement sending between 100 and 200 officers to carry out the operation.

The source who spoke with Reuters denied that there was a special effort to move personnel to Chicago.

Immigration was at the centre of Trump's campaign in the lead-up to the November 5 presidential election.