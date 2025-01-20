Trump to declare national emergency at border with Mexico, says official

Trump is also expected to designate criminal cartels as global terrorists
Photo: Reuters file
President-elect Donald Trump will declare a national emergency at the U.S. southern border with Mexico on Monday and announce plans to send additional armed forces to help secure the border, an incoming Trump administration official said.
The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of Trump's inauguration as president, said Trump would also designate criminal cartels as designated global terrorists.
