Mon, Sep 15, 2025

Trump threatens national emergency over ICE cooperation

Washington DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser has informed the federal government that the Metropolitan Police will not cooperate with ICE

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 9:41 AM

Free schooling, flexible hours: How UAE companies go beyond usual workplace perks

Free gold coins, vouchers: UAE jewellers cut profit margins to offer ‘fair price’

Unstable weather in UAE: How schools boost safety plans, communication with parents

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will call a national emergency and federalize Washington, D.C. after Mayor Muriel Bowser informed the federal government that the Metropolitan Police will not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on information of individuals living in, or entering, the United States illegally.

