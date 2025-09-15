Trump threatens national emergency over ICE cooperation

Washington DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser has informed the federal government that the Metropolitan Police will not cooperate with ICE
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will call a national emergency and federalize Washington, D.C. after Mayor Muriel Bowser informed the federal government that the Metropolitan Police will not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on information of individuals living in, or entering, the United States illegally.
