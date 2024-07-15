Trump T-shirts go viral: 'Grazed, but not Dazed,' 'Legends Never Die'

Ida Macdonald bows her head at a prayer rally in Georgetown, Texas, on Sunday in support of former US President Donald Trump, who was shot the previous day in an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania. REUTERS

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 4:01 PM

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump has spawned a frenzy of online merchandise featuring a picture of the US presidential candidate just after he was shot, with slogans such as "Bulletproof", "Legends Never Die", "Grazed but not Dazed", "Shooting Makes Me Stronger."

With prices ranging anywhere from around $9 to $40, T-shirts emblazoned with images of Trump pumping his clenched fist in the air while blood streaks across his face have gone viral.

Within hours of the shooting, businesses and independent sellers scrambled to create slogans and merchandise - mostly depicting the Republican presidential candidate as defiant - in what has become the latest in a long line of Trump products.

"(The sales) exceeded my expectations. I didn't expect that Trump would have so many fans," said Zhong Jiachi, 28, owner of Paxinico, a clothing merchant on Douyin, the Chinese version of Tiktok, who sold around 40 T-shirts with the image of Trump just after he was shot, within 24 hours.

A demonstrator wears a hat reading “Trump Fear Not” as pro-Trump supporters gather during a demonstration in support of former US President Donald Trump, in Huntington Beach, California, on Sunday. REUTERS

Li Jinwei, 25, who sells goods on Alibaba's Taobao platform told Hong Kong media it took roughly just half a minute to produce a Trump T-shirt at her factory in China.